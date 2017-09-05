Labor Day on the Alabama River

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma city marina has been alive with activity today as people in the Selma and Dallas County flocked to the Alabama River to enjoy some Labor Day fun.

Boaters say there’s no better place to be on Labor Day in Selma than on the Alabama River.

They say it’s a great place to enjoy family, good food and some outdoor fun.

They say the river has always been a big part of the Labor Day tradition in Selma and Dallas County.

“I guess to sum it up, it’s the next best thing to being able to go to the beach,” said Forrest Swindle.

“You stay in your own house. You eat your own food. You don’t have to pay nobody’s taxes and come down and you get a taste of the beach right here in Selma.”

Labor Day honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength and prosperity of the country.