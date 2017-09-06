Cool & Dry !

by Shane Butler

Irma remains a category 5 hurricane as it passes just north of Puerto Rico tonight. Looks like the hurricane will be impacting south Florida this weekend. Around here it is much quieter and it will stay that way for several days. We are now on the backside of a cold front and the cooler air is spilling into the deep south. Morning lows will be hovering in the mid 50s tonight and again tomorrow night. The sky will be clear and the air dry so this will feel very comfortable even in the afternoon hours. Early next week we will see moisture increase and the chance of showers returns Monday through Wednesday.