Cooler Nights Ahead!

by Elissia Wilson

An early season cold front will give us a taste of fall for the balance of the week! Expect temperatures in the 50s for the next few nights along with some warm afternoons with highs in the 80s. Dry conditions will continue into the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures, into the mid to upper 80s.

Rest of Today: Gradual clearing and breezy; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.