Father-Son Arrested for Brawl at Alabama-FSU Game

by Rashad Snell

A father and son from Alabama are facing charges after a fight at Atlanta’s newest stadium sent one woman to the hospital.

WSB-TV reports Atlanta police arrested Charles Kraver and Charles Kraver Jr. after a fight during the Alabama vs. Florida State football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The police incident report says an argument about the game turned violent when the woman said another fan grabbed her by the back and slammed her head to the ground. Video shows a security guard trying to escort out one of the suspects, who continued to throw several punches.

The woman was taken by ambulance for treatment of her injuries. The extent of her injuries hasn’t been revealed.

The Kravers face multiple battery charges. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Information from: WSB-TV

