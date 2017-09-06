Local Impact of Hurricanes bring High Gas Prices, FL Livestock

by Ellis Eskew

Less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Harvey came ashore and gas prices have been soaring across the country ever since.

At the Montgomery Costco, long lines have been the norm lately with gas at $2.35 a gallon for regular.

Demyree Lawrence says, “when I came, I was just like, ‘gonna get me some gas and go home.’ Came up, I was shocked.”

Nicole Daniel says, “price gouging is ridiculous right now. I do see it as a problem, but I do understand why it’s happening due to refineries going down and what have you, but my concern is how much more can it go?”

Meanwhile, as Irma churns in the Caribbean, the stables at Garrett Coliseum are preparing for evacuees and their livestock.

“We are opening it up. The Alabama National Fair staff here is even setting up a social room in there with AC and a TV so we are doing everything we can to not only help protect their livestock but also make it as an enjoyable visit as possible to Montgomery,” said Ag Commissioner John McMillan.

State Agriculture commissioner John McMillan says this will be one of several locations throughout south Alabama ready to house the animals with 640 stalls.

“We have about 380 stalls that have already been reserved and 50-60 RV places as well,” said McMillan.