New Businesses Opening in Downtown Montgomery

by Andrew James

Ribbon cuttings have been a frequent sight in downtown Montgomery recently, and Wednesday a new luxury barber opened it’s doors. River Region Golden Shears & More is situated on Monroe Street near the Kress Building.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange was the first to get a haircut.

“Anytime you get more businesses coming downtown it’s great,” he explained while getting a trim.

Mayor Strange is still pushing to get a grocery store in downtown. He recently met with the president of Publix to see what it will take.

“We’ve got to get about 200 more units downtown before we really will be in a position to make a strong marketing case,” Strange shared.

Owner Reggie Miller is excited to create a new type of barber shop for the city. He hopes to provide more than just haircuts, massages and spa treatments, he wants to create a one of a kind experience.

“People can come and we can kind of work on race relations and bringing people together,” Miller noted.

Mayor Strange says he’s excited to announce some new developments in One Court Square after the first of the year.