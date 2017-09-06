Selma Fire Fighters Raise Money for MDA

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group of first responders in Selma has gone above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to save lives and make a difference in the community.

The Selma Fire Department helped raise more than $8,000 dollars in the fight against muscular dystrophy.

Chief Toney Stephens says his fire fighters take pride in participating in the Fill the Boot campaign each year.

Fire fighters presented a check to the Muscular Dystrophy Association Wednesday morning.

“We’re trying to be more involved within the city because we look at ourself as a pillar to this community,” said Stephens.

“We want to be one of the ones set the example for the young and also we want to be mentors. We’re trying to give back.”

The Selma Fire Department has been helping to raise money to help MDA for the past 20 years.