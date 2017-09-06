Senator Bill Hightower Announces He’s Running for Governor

by Rashad Snell

Republican state Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile is running for governor.

Hightower made the announcement Wednesday in his hometown of Mobile.

In his announcement, Hightower said Alabama needs new leadership in order to get new results. He described himself as a “conservative outsider.”

Hightower has served in the Alabama Senate since 2013. He has sponsored legislation that would change Alabama’s income tax to a flat tax.

Hightower joins a growing GOP field expected to challenge Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in 2018.

While Ivey has not officially announced she is running, she has begun raising money for a campaign.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington, both Republicans, have also announced bids for governor.

