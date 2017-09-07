City of Montgomery Surplus Property

Ground Zero is along Rosa Parks Avenue

by Tim Lennox

Cities sometimes end up owning real estate when property owners fail to pay property taxes.

A Montgomery city map of those properties makes it look looks like there is a big red stain in the heart of the city.

The big red spot is actually a mass of red stick-pins, each pin marks a parcel of property that used to be part of a thriving neighborhood on Rosa Parks Avenue in Montgomery, but is now owned by the city.

A broker hired by the city says she’s making progress selling the parcels. The properties are sold “as in”, and there are some restrictions on buying them.

You’ll find a link to City of Montgomery Surplus Property Information HERE.