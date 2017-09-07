ASU Acadome to Open for Hurricane Irma Evacuees
Alabama State University is opening the doors to its Acadome to help house Hurricane Irma evacuees.
ASU says it’s working with the American Red Cross and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency to offer shelter to the storm’s evacuees. The Red Cross says it will have the University’s shelter in place by 6 p.m. tonight, according to ASU officials.
In a statement, interim ASU President Leon C. Wilson said that in the spirit of Alabama State University’s history of reaching out to help the least, last and lost of America throughout the decades, the University, under the supervision and direction of the American Red Cross will offer shelter and solace for those affected by Hurricane Irma.