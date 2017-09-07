Hurricane Relief Effort Underway in Marengo Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A county-wide effort is underway in Marengo County to raise supplies to take to hurricane victims in Texas.

Community leaders are spear-heading a drive to fill a truck with supplies and deliver them to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

There are two drop off points people can use to donate.

One is in the Vowell’s supermarket parking lot in Demopolis.

And the other is in Papa Food’s parking lot in Linden.

“Well, I just feel that it’s my duty to help others,” said Tina Faulkner.

“I might be in need one day and I think, I believe that we all have to help each other. And I happened to pass by and there’s this truck and I can and I should.”