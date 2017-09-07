Troy University Receives $500K Grant for Entrepreneurship Program

by Danielle Wallace

For Avalon Dudinsky, the taste of success already sits in her hands. The Troy University student is a business owner of “Stan’s Stuff” an all purpose seasoning that’s already in 31 locations.

“It took me about a year to get from idea of “I’m going to buy a business” to actually buying the business and getting my product into production,” says Dudinsky.

She’s the example of what could be more student success stories in entrepreneurship. Her story is a catalyst behind Troy University’s “IDEA Bank” that will help students invest in entrepreneurship.

“I am really excited to be on the forefront of this project. I think it’s really cool to be part of developing something that’s going to effect generations of students to come,” says Dudinsky.

The university’s new venture is a partnership with Troy Bank and Trust. Thursday, the company presented a $500,000 check to support the program.

“We are always looking for ways to invest in and and support our community which the university is a major part of to promote our bank and to advance the ideals that the bank stands for,” says Jeff Kerwin, President and CEO of Troy Bank and Trust.

Dudinsky hopes the program solves the answers to questions all future entrepreneurs have, that she once had, to start a thriving business.

“How should I design it, how should I design it and what about copyrights and trademarks?” says Dudinsky.

University officials say the venture is a win for the city of Troy and the university.

“Without the local community-if it’s not sustaining it’s hard for the university to sustain itself as well,” says Kerwin.