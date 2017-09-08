ASU Board of Trustees Chooses Sen. Quinton Ross as University President

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State University Board of Trustees has chosen Sen. Quinton T. Ross of Montgomery as the new ASU president, pending background check and contract negotiations.

Ross was one of the four finalists, which also included Tony Atwater, a professor and former president of Norfolk University, Willie Larkin, the immediate past president of Grambling State University and Robert Mock, who most recently served as president of Johnson and Wales University.

Gov. Kay Ivey participated in the vote, after which she released the following statement:

“Dr. Quinton Ross is a true public servant. He has a heart for Alabama and for Alabama State University. His wealth of experience in higher education and in state government will serve him well as he takes on the mantle of ASU President.

“Alabama State University is a historic institution and is integral to our state’s college and university system. Having received three degrees from ASU, I know my friend Quinton Ross will lead this fine school with distinction and vigor. I look forward to working with him to guide ASU to its brightest days yet,” Ivey said.

Senator Ross is serving his fourth term in the Alabama Senate.

He has been a resident of Montgomery for over two decades. He is a graduate of Alabama State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science in 1992, a Master of Arts Degree in Education in 1995 and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership, Policy and Law in 2010.

He is married to J. Kelley Ross and they have two sons, Quinmari T. Ross and Quinton T. Ross, III.

Senator Ross is a member of Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

More details to come.