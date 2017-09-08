Authorities Address Dangers of “Sexting” in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is working to educate area teens and parents about the dangers and consequences of “sexting.”

“Sexting” is the act of sharing nude or sexually explicit photos or video using an electronic device.

Authorities say the practice has become popular among teens between the ages of thirteen to seventeen years old.

So, they’re trying to get the word out about the ramifications of doing it.

“I’ve heard of situations where a picture, an explicit picture of a girl, it got out, was shared among other classmates and it humiliated her to the point of suicide,” said Sgt. John Treherne.

Authorities say sexting is a crime and teens have been prosecuted for child pornography for sexting.

They say convicted teens could have to register as sex offenders.