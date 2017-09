Selma Man Killed When His Antique Car Crashes in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Selma man driving an antique car was killed when his car crashed in Autauga County.

Investigators say John Percy Daves, 74, was killed when the 1931 Ford Model A he was driving left the road and overturned. Daves was thrown out and died a short time later at a local hospital.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon on Autauga County 15 about 15 miles west of Prattville.