Tracking Irma; Nice Weather Continues This Weekend

by Ben Lang

–Hurricane Irma Update–

As of 7PM, hurricane Irma remains a powerful category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph and a central pressure of 924 MB, dropping slightly over the last couple of advisories. Irma is expected to continue West-Northwestward through the Florida Straights and re-strengthen to a category 5 storm before making landfall over the southern tip of Florida. It will then track through the Florida peninsula.

–Area Forecast–

The nice and very mild weather pattern continues for us overnight. Lows drop into the low 60s tonight. High on Saturday will be in the mid 80s, low humidity and sunshine continue. Back down into the low 60s for Saturday night, then into the low 80s Sunday afternoon. Expecting a mostly sunny sky Sunday, with a few showers and a little more cloudcover across southeast Alabama.

Rain from Irma arrives Monday and Tuesday, but impacts beyond that are still unknown. However, we will likely see gusty winds, possibly over 30mph at times. We keep rainfall due to Irma’s remnants in the forecast through about Thursday, then dry back out towards the weekend.