Hurricane Irma: Closings and Cancellations

Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

These are the closings and cancellations that have been made because of Hurricane Irma’s expected impact on parts of Alabama:

SCHOOLS:

Auburm University – Classes cancelled Monday
AUM – Classes cancelled Monday
Crenshaw County Schools – closed Monday
Troy University – Classes cancelled at all Alabama, Florida and Georgia campuses Monday and Tuesday
Wallace Community College – Closed Monday and Tuesday

MAJOR BUSINESSES:

Publix – Area stores closing 5PM Sunday, closed Monday

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest closings and cancellations.

