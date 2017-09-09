Hurricane Irma: Closings and Cancellations
These are the closings and cancellations that have been made because of Hurricane Irma’s expected impact on parts of Alabama:
SCHOOLS:
Auburm University – Classes cancelled Monday
AUM – Classes cancelled Monday
Crenshaw County Schools – closed Monday
Troy University – Classes cancelled at all Alabama, Florida and Georgia campuses Monday and Tuesday
Wallace Community College – Closed Monday and Tuesday
MAJOR BUSINESSES:
Publix – Area stores closing 5PM Sunday, closed Monday
