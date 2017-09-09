Hurricane Irma To Impact Central and South Alabama

by Ben Lang

–Irma Update–

A tropical storm watch is in effect for our eastern counties until Tuesday afternoon. The onset of tropical storm force winds could occur as early as late Sunday night, and persist through Monday evening. Hurricane Irma is at Category 3 strength and appears to be strengthening as of 5PM Saturday. It is forecast to make landfall as a powerful Category 4 after passing over the Florida Keys, then track up the western Florida peninsula coastline and enter southwest Georgia as a tropical storm Monday morning.

–Local Weather–

Tonight, the “calm before the storm” so to speak. Lows drop to the lower 60s, skies clear and winds rather calm. Sunday will actually be rather nice. Winds pick up to around 10-20 mph out of the northwest during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a few isolated showers possible south of I-85. Conditions start deteriorating on Sunday night, as Irma heads towards southwest Georgia. Tropical storm force winds and heavy rain will be possible, especially across southeast Alabama through Monday afternoon or early evening. Irma will be weakening and impacts lower as we enter Tuesday. Rainfall still possible through Tuesday, but coverage/intensity will be lower. Showers and clouds linger for Wednesday, but it looks drier as we enter Thursday. Nicer weather expected to end the week and for next weekend, with more sunshine and highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s.