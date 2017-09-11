Irma Weakening

by Shane Butler

T.S. Storm Irma continues to weaken as it moves northward. Windy and rainy conditions will linger over parts of the area overnight. We’re on the backside of this tropical system Tuesday. Skies remain mostly cloudy but the winds won’t be near as gusty. Winds will be southwesterly so we expect temps to warm into the mid to upper 70s. Moisture will still be in place leading to a few passing showers but nothing heavy. Sunshine along with warmer air returns for the rest of the week. Highs will manage mid to upper 80s heading into the upcoming weekend.