Unidentified Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash on September 10th, has claimed the life of an unidentified male.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was refusing to stop for Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. One of the occupants, who was not using a seat belt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle had been reported stolen. Alabama State Troopers, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, are working to identify the deceased occupant and locate other occupants in the vehicle who fled the scene after the crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 110 at the nine mile marker in the Pike Road community.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact State Troopers at 334-270-1122 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.