Wind & Rain From Irma Moves Into The River Region
Tropical Storm warnings will continue for central and east Alabama through tonight as Tropical Storm Irma continues to weaken. Between 1-5″ of rain and gusty winds up to 50 mph will be possible in our area.
Rest of Today: Cloudy and windy with heavy rain at times; expect wind gusts up to 50 mph and temperatures steady in the 60s.
Tonight: Windy with showers; expect lows in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: A chance of scattered showers early then partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s.