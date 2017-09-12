ASK Invests $2.7 Million in New Facility, Bringing New Jobs to Montgomery

by Rashad Snell

Joined by elected leaders and Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce officials, today customer support company ASK marked the official grand opening of its new headquarters. The company invested $2.7 million to renovate the former Brunswick Woodmere Lanes bowling alley on Carmichael Road, a move that led to the creation of new jobs. In 2016, ASK announced that over a two-year period it would be adding more than 400 jobs, bringing its total workforce to over 600 employees.

ASK Telemarketing Inc. serves companies throughout the United States handling inbound customer calls, e-mails and chat transactions. The company established its roots in Montgomery. It was founded in the Capital City in 1992 and is one of the many success stories to come out of the Montgomery Chamber Business Resource Center Incubation Program.

“It’s great news any time we have an opportunity to announce that a company has expanded and created new jobs but what makes this even more significant is that this company is one of our own,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. “ASK started in Montgomery, it has thrived in Montgomery, and it is making an impact across the country from right here in Montgomery.”

“We are proud to stand with ASK today as they begin this exciting new chapter,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton N. Dean, Sr. “This company has been a vital part of our business community for many years and we look forward to its continued success for even more years to come.”

ASK was previously located just two blocks from its current facility. As the company’s client list began to expand, additional space was necessary to accommodate the growing business. Rather than construct an entirely new building, ASK President Rick Burley decided to repurpose the former Brunswick Woodmere Lanes bowling alley at 5665 Carmichael Road. The revitalized space can now accommodate ASK’s growing workforce.

“It was a pleasure to take a location that I grew up bowling in and make it new again and be able to help so many folks,” Burley said.

To learn more about ASK visit www.asktelemarketing.com or call (334) 387-2758.