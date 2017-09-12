State EMA Officials Helping Irma Evacuees Make it Back Home Safely

by Jalea Brooks

Now that Irma has passed over, many in the river region are dealing with the after-math of Irma. State Emergency Management Agency officials have kept a close eye on the conditions in the last few days, but they are now monitoring more than just the weather.The next step is helping those displaced by the storm, get home safely.

For those planning to make the trek back to The Sunshine State, disaster assistance programs are coordinating with Florida law enforcement and department of transportation to make sure the journey home is a smooth one. The Alabama Department of Transportation and state troopers are keeping a close eye on those road conditions and on traffic movements. Don Keldsen coordinating officer with FEMA says “‘In Alabama, there don’t seem to be any significant problems and in northern Florida at this point”.

But before you hit the gas, officials are advising travelers to know the conditions you could be driving into, and say you may want to keep an eye on the department of transportation website for the latest updates.

Several Florida counties are now eligible individual assistance which could include grants for temporary housing, and other needs. You can head to FEMA’s website, for a list of those counties and for up to date find up-to-date information on returning home and cleaning up.