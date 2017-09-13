Better Weather Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY: More clouds than sun today with a few isolated showers remaining the forecast, especially for the northern portions for the state. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s. For Thursday and Friday, we will mention the chance of an isolated shower or two, but most of us should see more sun than clouds, plus a warming trend; mid to upper 80s are forecast both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The chance of a handful of scattered afternoon showers will be in the forecast both days, but most locations look to remain dry and warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. A pretty decent final weekend of summer for Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Heading through the last few days of summer officially,little change in the pattern, meaning warm and dry weather for at least the first half of the week. Highs should hold in the mid and upper 80s, which is fairly typical for the third week in September.

HURRICANE JOSE: Jose will do a loop in the western Atlantic over the next week, and we still can’t completely rule out a threat to the U.S., but it does appear Jose will be a “fish storm”. Latest update, the center of Hurricane Jose was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 66.4 West. Jose is moving toward the southeast near 9 mph, but it is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next 48 hours, moving west-northwestward by late Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb (29.09 inches).

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

Ryan