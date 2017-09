Gradual Warming Up!

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: A mix of sunshine and clouds with highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with high in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: A slight chance of isolated showers later in the afternoon other mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.