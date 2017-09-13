Local Help Continues for Hurricane Relief

by Ellis Eskew

People in Montgomery are continuing to give in the wake of the latest hurricanes.

Volunteers gathered at Aldersgate United Methodist Church Wednesday. They sorted and packed hygiene kits with personal items. They were able to pack over 500 kits under an hour.

They will also send cleaning supplies as well to the victims affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

It’s all a part of their mission called Operation Relief.

Rev. Richard Williams says, “to be honest with you, our mission is to know Jesus and to make Him known and what a greater way for us to be able to do that than being His hands and feet tonight. We started by praying together but we knew that prayer without any work was dead. So we wanted to put our hands together and we thought about it. And we said why not that we would begin to put an effort together where we can have a collaborative movement where people can work together to support this.”

Aldersgate will be packing the kits up and driving trucks to Florida and Houston in a couple of weeks.