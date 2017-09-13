State School Superintendent Michael Sentance Resigns

by Ivy Carter

State superintendent Michael Sentance has resigned. Below is the official statement from the Alabama Department of Education:

Alabama State Superintendent of Education Michael Sentance has officially submitted his letter of resignation to the Alabama State Board of Education and to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. After one year at the helm of the state’s education system, Sentance said his experience in Alabama has been incredible in many ways, not the least of which is getting to know the educators and administrators who care so much for children.

“I am humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to serve as state superintendent in Alabama,” Sentance said. “There are many good things happening in public education in this state. My hope is that Alabama makes educating all children the state’s highest priority, allowing the state to make significant educational gains and truly becoming the jewel of the south that it has the ability to become.”

Prior to coming to Alabama, Sentance worked as an education consultant and has worked with state, federal, local officials, and advocacy groups on strategies to improve public education. He has also served as the Secretary of Education in Massachusetts, as the Senior Education Advisor to Massachusetts Governors William Weld and Paul Cellucci, and in a senior-level position for the U.S. Department of Education.

Sentance’s resignation is effective immediately. Succession plans have not yet been determined, however they may be discussed at tomorrow’s regularly scheduled State Board of Education meeting.

The Alabama Education Association filed a lawsuit against Sentance and Montgomery Public Schools’ chief education officer Reginald Eggleston Wednesday morning. They say the suit was filed in response to Sentance blocking the Montgomery County Board of Education from appointing a county superintendent, uncontrolled spending resulting in reduced funding for MPS student needs, and multiple actions and proposed actions taken against MPS employees.

