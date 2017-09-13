Troy City Council Considers Whiskey Distillery

by Danielle Wallace

The city of Troy could be a new tourist attraction for a whiskey distillery. While city leaders see the opportunity for a whiskey distillery another move in economic development. One Troy resident living near the proposed area for the distillery sees it as the opposite.

“Right out there, is where they’re talking about putting the distillery. It would basically be in our backyard,” says Wayne Joiner.

Just like some Troy residents living in or near the Heritage Ridge Community, Joiner is not thrilled about a whiskey distillery.

“We don’t really particularly care to have a distillery or any type of factory in your backyard because it’s going to bring the price and the property down,” says Joiner.

The city is investing 1.6 million dollars in a 76 acre property for Conecuh Ridge Distillery, marketed under Clyde May’s Whiskey.

“It’s providing economic development and good high, paying quality jobs for the people of troy and pike county and surrounding areas,” says Marcus Paramore, Troy City Council President.

To start, the distillery would bring 30 to 50 jobs. As for the location of the distillery? There a few things taken into consideration.

“The company chose the track of land based on it’s aesthetics. Based on the natural beauty of it.” it has a pond. One of things that they wanted was a body of water,” says Paramore.

Officials believe it will serve as not only economic development but also a tourist attraction.

“There’s also a tourism aspect, modeled along the same lines as Lynchburg, Tennessee and what Jack Daniels has there,” says Paramore.