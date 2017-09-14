Bicentennial Celebration Underway in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Demopolis is 200 years old this year.

And there’s a big birthday bash planned in the city over the next few days to celebrate.

The Demopolis Bicentennial festivities include more than a dozen events.

The four-day celebration is sponsored by the Marengo Co. Historical Society and the city of Demopolis.

The event is highlighted by a Black Tie Gala and a Pilgrimage of historic homes.

“We’ve featured houses that date all the way back to 1829 but then I even saw one that was built in 2004,” said Kirk Brooker.

“Because we’re celebrating not just our beginnings of Demopolis but all 200 years of being here.”

For more information call (334) 289-9644.