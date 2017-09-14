Ed Richardson Named Interim State School Superintendent

by Jeff Sanders

The state school board has voted to name Dr. Ed Richardson as the interim state school superintendent. The move follows the resignation of Michael Sentance on Wednesday. Sentance had been on the job for just over a year.

Dr. Richardson served as the state’s school superintendent from 1995 through 2004.

Gov. Kay Ivey was present at this morning’s board meeting. “We are at a crossroads in our State Department of Education and it’s vitally important that we move forward in right direction,” Ivey told board members.

She also voiced confidence in Dr. Richardson and said she looked forward to his leadership.