Search Underway for Missing Montgomery Senior

by Darryl Hood

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a missing senior.

93-year-old Harold Loyrd is 6′ 2″, 140 pounds and suffers from dementia.

He was last seen in Montgomery wearing a gray shirt with black pants.

Police say he may be traveling in a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with GA tag: PXF8976.

He may have numerous cans and garbage in the bed of the truck.

Anyone who has seen Loyrd or knows his current location is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or 911.