Troy Police Investigates East Academy Street Homicide

by Rashad Snell

The Troy Police Department is conducting a death investigation at a Troy apartment comples.

On Wednesday, September 13, at 10:11 pm the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of East Academy Street where officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound to the head.

The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time as this case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County Coroner’s Office.