Brundidge City Leaders Consider Prison

by Danielle Wallace

What would a mega prison mean for Brundidge? To start, city leaders say it would bring 750 jobs to Brundidge. But for some people, that’s just not enough.

“I’m torn between it. I think it would be good for job opportunities in some way,” says Cierra Clark, Brundidge Resident.

City leaders believe those jobs would equal money back into the city.

“Our retail sector has suffered in the past. Retail follows disposable income,” says Britt Thomas, Brundidge City Manager.

That’s just one reason why city leaders are hoping to hire lobbyists to stand in for them to get the attention of state leaders.

“We would know what’s coming next and would have to prepare. It certainly wouldn’t guarantee if the council elects to do this. It doesn’t guarantee anything. It only gives us a seat at the table,” says Thomas.

With concern of prison overcrowding and a number of other issues, Brundidge city leaders believe it’s only a matter of time before action has to happen.

“We all know about Tutweiler and the conditions there and it’s either the state legislature and/or the governor’s office are going to lead and if they don’t,it’s most likely that Judge Thompson is going to lead,” says Thomas.

If given the opportunity, officials believe a correctional facility in Brundidge would benefit the city and it’s residents tremendously.

“The state’s in a dire situation. Seven hundred fifty jobs is a lot of jobs for the community,” says Thomas.