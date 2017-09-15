Former Vice-Presidential Candidate to Campaign for Roy Moore in Senate Race

by Rashad Snell

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin will campaign for Roy Moore in Alabama’s heated U.S Senate race with Sen. Luther Strange.

The Great America Alliance on Thursday announced a campaign push Thursday on behalf of Moore ahead of the Sept. 26 runoff. The group, formed after President Donald Trump’s election to advocate for his administration, is backing Moore even though Trump endorsed Strange and recorded messages on his behalf.

The Great America Alliance said Palin and other conservatives will do a bus tour for Moore and automated calls on his behalf. The group is also running ads for Moore, the state’s former chief justice.

Strange and Moore, both Republicans, are vying for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat.

