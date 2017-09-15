Montgomery Police Make Arrest in August Assault Turned Homicide

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in the death of 56-year-old Jerome Nowden, who was wounded in an August 16 assault. He later died from his injuries.

MPD charged Kenyatta Davis, 45, with murder after he was taken into custody Thursday

night, September 14, by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Davis was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

At about 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 16, MPD responded to Jackson Hospital after receiving a report that a subject was receiving treatment after having been assaulted.

There, they located the victim, who had been transported to the hospital after sustaining what initially appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound. Further medical evaluation determined the injury was life-threatening, and Nowden was pronounced dead a week later on August 23.

After receiving notice of the death, MPD initiated a homicide investigation.

MPD’s investigation determined that the assault occurred in the 100 block of Oak Street. The circumstances surrounding the assault were initially unknown, but the investigation determined that the attack stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the victim and suspect.

MPD then identified Davis as the suspect and sought a warrant for his arrest.

No additional information is available for release at this time.