Warm Days, With a Few Scattered Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: Very warm and mostly dry for the final work day of week. We will see another day with more sunshine than clouds, and though rain is not expected, we cannot completely rule out the chance for a passing shower or two somewhere across the state.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Overall a very nice weekend of weather for the final official weekend of summer. Both days will feature partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs in the upper 80s expected with a few spots flirting with 90 degrees each afternoon; lows will be in the mid and upper 60s. There will be a few widely scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but most locations stay dry, and it appears the better coverage of activity will be over southern portions of the state.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Looking good for high school games tonight; a small risk of an evening shower, otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 79 at kickoff into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mercer Saturday afternoon (3:00p CT kickoff)… we project a partly sunny sky with an outside risk of a shower or thunderstorm during the game. Temperatures near 87 at kickoff, falling into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

And, Alabama hosts the Colorado State Rams at Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday evening (6:00p CT kickoff)… an outside chance of a brief shower or storm during the evening, otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from the mid 80s at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: No major change in the pattern for next week with very warm and mainly sunny weather expected. Highs should hold in the upper 80s, while lows in the upper 60s are expected. It should remain dry minus the chance for a few afternoon showers randomly scattered about the Alabama landscape.

JOSE: Latest update, the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 25.9 North, longitude 68.7 West. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A gradual turn toward the north is expected later today and on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Jose is forecast to become a hurricane later today. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 14: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 10.6 North, longitude 27.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a Tropical Storm later today or tomorrow. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches). This will likely become Lee.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: A tropical wave located about 1200 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form early next week. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should closely monitor the progress of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph. Formation chance through 5 days…80 percent and will likely be Maria.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Ryan