It’s Still Summer !

by Shane Butler

It’s still summer and it will feel like it all this week. Temps will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A better chance of showers/t-storms settles over the region Wednesday through Friday. The tropics remain quite active and there are three systems in the Atlantic. Jose lingers near the US east coast while hurricane Maria heads toward the leeward islands. The other system, tropical depression Lee is way out there and may have a tough time surviving.