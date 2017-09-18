Interstate Resurfacing Project to Begin in Butler County

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project on Interstate 65 in Butler County will begin on Tuesday, September 18.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and traffic stripe on Interstate 65 near the County Road 141 overpass to south of Beaver Creek and cable guide rail installation from the Conecuh County line to half a mile north of County Road 28.

Lane closures are limited to Sunday through Thursday 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through a construction zone and expect delays.

ALDOT awarded the approximately $3.4 million contract to Midsouth Paving, Inc., out of Birmingham, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project should be completed by the end of the year.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.