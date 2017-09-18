Selma Man Found at Home Dead on Burned Bed

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A death investigation is underway in Selma after a man is found at home dead in a burned up bed.

Lt. Tory Neely says the 28 year old man lived on the 400 block of Young Street.

He says the man’s body was found inside his home Friday night by his girlfriend.

“When he was found inside the residence he was burned. He was burned from the middle extremities, middle torso area up above the head area severe burns,” said Neely.

“We can tell so far that it was an accelerant. The accelerant most likely was gasoline. There was a gas can on the bed area.

He says the body has been sent to the department of forensic science to determine the exact cause of death.

Neely says anyone with information that can help investigators call Selma Police at (334) 874-6611.