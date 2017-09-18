Summer Continues !

by Shane Butler

Summer is still in full force and it’s going to feel very bit of it this week. Temps will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday but a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday through Friday. In the tropics there’s Jose,Maria, and Lee. Hurricane Maria is going to be a problem for parts of the caribbean that were hard hit by Irma. Forecast data suggesting Maria will curve and not directly impact the U.S. Coast. It’s still too early to be completely sure so we will be tracking this power storm.