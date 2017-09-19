Effort to Save Camden Hospital Gaining Support

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An effort to save J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden from closing down is underway and gaining support.

A one cent sales tax increase has been proposed in an effort to save the hospital.

The hospital board said the hospital is losing about a million dollars a year.

It announced plans to close the hospital and transition to an urgent care facility last month.

Now Congresswoman Terri Sewell has joined the fight to keep the hospital open.

“We lose this hospital, there’s no telling how many people will die because they can’t get somewhere where they can get that instant care,” said Pam Owens of Camden.

J. Paul Jones Hospital employs about 45 people.

Its been serving Wilcox County and the surrounding area for more than 60 years.