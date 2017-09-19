Investigation of Ransomware Attack on Montgomery County Government Computers

Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County authorities are investigating a ransomware attack on government computers. The attack has impacted several services that the county provides, especially at the probate office.

As of late this morning, a county spokesperson says the probate office can’t process vehicle tags, registrations, business licenses or marriage licenses, although the driver license system is operating.

The spokesperson says no information has been stolen in the attack and there is no concern that county employees nor the public would have their information stolen.

The spokesperson says that computer experts are investigating what caused the ransomware attack and how to make repairs. The FBI has been contacted, as have computer security providers.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more on the investigation.

Related Posts

Sarah Palin Coming to Montgomery to Campaign for R...
MPS Leaders Unsure What’s Next for Intervent...
Kids Count Data Book Shows Progress for Alabama...
MPD Officer Arrested on Menacing Charge