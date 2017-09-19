Kids Count Data Book Shows Progress for Alabama’s Children

by Jeff Sanders

The non-profit group, “Voices for Alabama Children” has released its annual Kids Count Data Book. It focuses on 45 key factors concerning the health, safety and economic security of children in the state.

Overall, the report shows the welfare of children in state is at its highest level since the Data Book began 25 years ago.

Here’s a look at some of the key factors this year.

The good:

– 96% of alabama’s children insured

– 28% of 4 year olds in First Class Pre-K

– Teen births at historic lows

The bad:

– 27% of children live in poverty

– 47% live in “extreme” poverty

– 1/3 of Alabamians are obese

For the complete data book:

Kids Count Data Book for Alabama