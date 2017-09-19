Motorcyclist Dies of Injuries from Crash in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a motorcyclist who was hurt in a crash on Atlanta Highway has died of his injuries. Police say 28-year-old Shaun Thomas of Montgomery died Monday night at a hospital.

Police say Thomas was injured Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided. Both were traveling west in the 4300 block of Atlanta Highway, according to police. Police say Thomas was thrown from his motorcycle. No one in the pickup was hurt.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the wreck.