MPS Leaders Unsure What’s Next for Intervention

by Andrew James

With Dr. Ed Richardson as interim State School Superintendent many people are wondering what this means for the intervention into Montgomery Public Schools.

Right now, Montgomery County School Board members say they don’t know what to expect, but they believe the intervention will continue.

Richardson was named interim State Superintendent last week after Michael Sentance’s sudden resignation. Sentance played a big role in the MPS intervention, creating a team to restructure the school system. Part of that team includes Dr. Reginald Eggleston, who Sentance named Chief Education Officer. School board members don’t know if Dr. Richardson will uphold those decisions or make any changes of his own.

“We all don’t know what’s going on, we don’t know is Ed Richardson going to keep the people that Sentance hired, is he going to bring on new people,” explained Montgomery County School Board Vice President Lesa Keith.

A timeline for a search for a new State Superintendent has not been announced. While MPS currently does not have a superintedent, Dr. Reginald Eggleston has assumed superintendent duties.