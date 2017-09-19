Plans for Expansion in Elmore County Public Schools

by Jalea Brooks

Around 11,000 students attend Elmore County’s 15 public schools, and as the student population continues to grow,space for these students continues to shrink.

For the past few years, Elmore County School board has been dealing with it’s quickly growing student population.

Last year, the school board proposed adding 4 new classrooms to Redland Elementary; plans came to a halt shortly after Richard Dennis took over as superintendent. “It was determined that Redland actually already needed 5 classrooms so 4 classrooms would have opened and it would’ve been too small the day it opened.” he explained.

Plans for a new middle school in the Redland area, are also on hold, Dennis says the idea has been presented to the school board but still a long way from final approval and funding. But at the top of the superintendent’s list: Stanhope Elmore High School. Dennis says the new additions will provide more than the much needed space.

“It’s making the facilities what they should be, and in the case of Stanhope Elmore, we want to add to that school to make it a safer school and add some more space to the front of the school for aesthetic purposes.” he said. The expansion of a few Elmore County schools are all included in the boards 5 year plan.

As for Stanhope Elmore Highschool, Dennis hopes to get the project started sooner rather than late and aims to get the project rolling within the next year. The superintendent has proposed using existing funds for the expansion.