Typical Summer Weather

by Shane Butler

Summer is still in the air and there’s no signs of fall-like weather on the horizon. Mostly sunny and hot conditions are expected for the remainder of the work week. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. There will be a little relief from the heat in the form of isolated showers and t-storms. It’s a typical summertime weather pattern that plans to stick around until further notice. In the tropics hurricane Jose continues to hover off the east coast and could sit there through the upcoming weekend. Hurricane Maria is now threatening Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The category 5 storm could produce major damage on those areas Wednesday.