Former Vice President to Campaign in Alabama for Doug Jones

by Rashad Snell

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Alabama next month to campaign for Democrat Doug Jones in the race for U.S. Senate.

The Jones campaign announced Wednesday that Biden will headline an Oct. 3 campaign rally in Birmingham.

Biden, in a statement, said that Jones “is a proven leader in which we can place our trust.”

Jones will face the Republican nominee, either Sen. Luther Strange or Roy Moore, in the Dec. 12 special election for U.S. Senate. The seat previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Jones is a lawyer and former U.S. attorney during the Clinton administration. He is perhaps best known for prosecuting the Klansmen responsible for killing four young girls in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church.

