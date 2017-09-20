Two Hurt in Shooting at GWC Homes in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A shooting in Selma leaves two men injured and one man behind bars.

Lt. Tory Neely says 26 year old Kendrick Towns is charged with attempted murder and first degree assault.

Neely says Towns got into an argument with Maurice Williams of Selma at GWC Homes late Monday night.then pulled out a gun and open fire on him.

He says Towns pulled out a gun during the argument and open fire at Williams.

He says Williams and an innocent bystander were shot.

“The offender had left the area. Our patrol units had put a BOLO out for him, said Neely.

“Located him. Stopped him on a traffic, felony traffic stop. He was arrested and brought in to headquarters for questioning and later arrested by the detective division.”

Towns is being held in the Dallas County jail on $120,000 dollars bond.

Neely says Williams was flown to a Tuscaloosa hospital.

He said the other victim was taken to Vaughn Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.