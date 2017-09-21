Hot & Summery For A While

by Ben Lang

It’s going to be another hot and humid afternoon across the area. A few isolated showers will cool a few spots down, but showers and storms remain isolated today. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight, expect a rinse and repeat of the last couple nights. Lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog may also develop after midnight. The chance for rain appears a little higher Friday, but still rather low at around 30%. That shouldn’t be a huge issue for high school football in the evening, as storms will wind down around and after sunset. High temperatures Friday again reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

The weather pattern remains the same for the weekend and through much of next week. Highs each day in the upper 80s to low 90s, with that summer mugginess hanging around. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s most nights. In the long range, we may get a cold front to push through the area to provide some heat relief, but more on that as we head into next week.